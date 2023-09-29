Market cap of i-80 Gold Corp [IAUX] reaches 452.37M – now what?

- Advertisements -

i-80 Gold Corp [AMEX: IAUX] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $1.55 price per share at the time. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 7:29 PM that i-80 Announces US$20 Million Gold Prepay Accordion with Orion Mine Finance.

All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE: IAUX) (“i-80”, or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended and restated gold prepay purchase and sale agreement (the “A&R Gold Prepay Agreement”) with an affiliate of Orion Mine Finance (“Orion”), pursuant to which the Company has received aggregate gross proceeds of $20 million (the “2023 Gold Prepay Accordion”) structured as an additional accordion under the existing gold prepay agreement (the “2021 Gold Prepay Agreement”) between the Company and Orion (see the Company’s news releases dated December 14, 2021 and April 13, 2022). The existing $50 million accordion feature remains in place in the A&R Gold Prepay Agreement.

IAUX stock price has been found in the range of $1.53 to $1.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, IAUX reached a trading volume of 2608992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for i-80 Gold Corp is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

i-80 Gold Corp [IAUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.74. With this latest performance, IAUX shares dropped by -22.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.44 for i-80 Gold Corp [IAUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9032, while it was recorded at 1.5940 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3083 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for IAUX is now -10.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, i-80 Gold Corp [IAUX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.18. Additionally, IAUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, i-80 Gold Corp [IAUX] managed to generate an average of $1,200,762 per employee.i-80 Gold Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

The top three institutional holders of IAUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IAUX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IAUX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.