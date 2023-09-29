Market cap of Home Depot Inc. [HD] reaches 303.51B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] gained 0.55% or 1.67 points to close at $303.49 with a heavy trading volume of 2368379 shares. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 9:45 AM that A Year of Progress and Rebuilding: The Home Depot Foundation’s Hurricane Ian Recovery Journey Continues.

Sept. 28, 2023, marks the first anniversary of Hurricane Ian. Over the past 12 months, The Home Depot Foundation has teamed up with local nonprofits to help communities in southwest Florida recover from the storm.

Inspiritus, one of the Foundation’s national partners, has worked tirelessly to assist with restoration efforts. In the aftermath, the Foundation committed $1 million to support immediate response and recovery. In the weeks that followed, the Foundation donated an additional $200,000 to Inspiritus for long-term recovery. With this funding, they rebuilt more than 200 homes and completed over 400 recovery projects. Recently, they’re focusing their efforts in the Fort Myers neighborhood of Harlem Heights.

It opened the trading session at $301.67, the shares rose to $304.8722 and dropped to $300.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HD points out that the company has recorded 7.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -13.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, HD reached to a volume of 2368379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $326.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Home Depot Inc. is set at 4.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 227.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 18.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.35.

Trading performance analysis for HD stock

Home Depot Inc. [HD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.07. With this latest performance, HD shares dropped by -7.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.86 for Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 324.16, while it was recorded at 304.01 for the last single week of trading, and 308.93 for the last 200 days.

Home Depot Inc. [HD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.27 and a Gross Margin at +31.97. Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Total Capital for HD is now 49.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Home Depot Inc. [HD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,224.33. Additionally, HD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,085.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Home Depot Inc. [HD] managed to generate an average of $36,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.12.Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

Home Depot Inc. [HD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Home Depot Inc. go to 1.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Home Depot Inc. [HD]

The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.