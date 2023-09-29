Market cap of Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO] reaches 2.54B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Expro Group Holdings N.V. [NYSE: XPRO] slipped around -1.38 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $23.40 at the close of the session, down -5.57%. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM that Expro Provides Update on Vessel-Deployed Lightwell Intervention Business.

Expro (NYSE: XPRO) today reported that on September 19, offshore Australia, an incident occurred in which the wire failed on the main crane of the third party-owned vessel working with Expro while the crane was suspending the subsea module (SSM) of Expro’s vessel-deployed lightwell intervention (LWI) system. At the time of the failure, the SSM was suspended approximately 15 meters above the seabed. As a result of the wire failure, the SSM, associated umbilical lines, and the severed crane wire descended to the seabed. No personnel were injured during the incident. In addition, an initial ROV survey has confirmed that the equipment has come to rest at a safe location on the seabed.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Expro has suspended vessel-deployed LWI operations and is working with the relevant stakeholders and independent experts to assess the incident, and plan the recovery operation.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. stock is now 29.07% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XPRO Stock saw the intraday high of $24.065 and lowest of $22.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.04, which means current price is +48.85% above from all time high which was touched on 09/27/23.

- Advertisements -

Compared to the average trading volume of 931.57K shares, XPRO reached a trading volume of 2716984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPRO shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Expro Group Holdings N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expro Group Holdings N.V. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for XPRO in the course of the last twelve months was 65.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.59.

How has XPRO stock performed recently?

Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.83. With this latest performance, XPRO shares dropped by -0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.56 for Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.18, while it was recorded at 23.91 for the last single week of trading, and 19.81 for the last 200 days.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.59 and a Current Ratio set at 1.95.

Insider trade positions for Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO]

The top three institutional holders of XPRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in XPRO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in XPRO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.