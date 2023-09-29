Market cap of Duckhorn Portfolio Inc [NAPA] reaches 1.28B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc [NYSE: NAPA] traded at a low on 09/28/23, posting a -5.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.12. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 4:06 PM that The Duckhorn Portfolio Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter Net Sales of $100.1 million, an Increase of 28%Fourth Quarter Net Income of $17.8 million; Adjusted Net Income of $16.7 millionFourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $34.2 million, an Increase of 54%Introduces Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) (the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended July 31, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2949223 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Duckhorn Portfolio Inc stands at 3.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.65%.

The market cap for NAPA stock reached $1.28 billion, with 115.32 million shares outstanding and 48.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 575.79K shares, NAPA reached a trading volume of 2949223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Duckhorn Portfolio Inc [NAPA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAPA shares is $18.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAPA stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Duckhorn Portfolio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duckhorn Portfolio Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has NAPA stock performed recently?

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc [NAPA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.33. With this latest performance, NAPA shares dropped by -13.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.56 for Duckhorn Portfolio Inc [NAPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.34, while it was recorded at 11.71 for the last single week of trading, and 14.29 for the last 200 days.

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc [NAPA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duckhorn Portfolio Inc [NAPA] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.60 and a Gross Margin at +47.35. Duckhorn Portfolio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.16.

Return on Total Capital for NAPA is now 8.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duckhorn Portfolio Inc [NAPA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.48. Additionally, NAPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duckhorn Portfolio Inc [NAPA] managed to generate an average of $138,687 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Duckhorn Portfolio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.88 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings analysis for Duckhorn Portfolio Inc [NAPA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAPA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duckhorn Portfolio Inc go to 7.50%.

Insider trade positions for Duckhorn Portfolio Inc [NAPA]

