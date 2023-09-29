Market cap of Axcella Health Inc [AXLA] reaches 31.18M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Axcella Health Inc [NASDAQ: AXLA] traded at a high on 09/28/23, posting a 52.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.57. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Axcella Announces Reverse Stock Split Effective September 19, 2023.

– AXLA common stock expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on September 19, 2023 –.

Axcella Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on pioneering a new approach to address the biology of complex diseases using compositions of endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs), today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-25 reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock. The reverse stock split will become effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on September 18, 2023, after close of trading on The Nasdaq Global Market. The Company’s common stock is expected to commence trading on a split-adjusted basis when the markets open on September 19, 2023 under the existing trading symbol “AXLA.” The new CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock following the reverse stock split will be 05454B204.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5970268 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Axcella Health Inc stands at 34.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 49.86%.

The market cap for AXLA stock reached $31.18 million, with 2.95 million shares outstanding and 1.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 836.58K shares, AXLA reached a trading volume of 5970268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Axcella Health Inc [AXLA]?

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Axcella Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2021.

How has AXLA stock performed recently?

Axcella Health Inc [AXLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.10. With this latest performance, AXLA shares dropped by -6.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.00 for Axcella Health Inc [AXLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.48, while it was recorded at 8.91 for the last single week of trading, and 10.25 for the last 200 days.

Axcella Health Inc [AXLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AXLA is now -272.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -313.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -620.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -211.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axcella Health Inc [AXLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.90. Additionally, AXLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axcella Health Inc [AXLA] managed to generate an average of -$7,380,545 per employee.Axcella Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Axcella Health Inc [AXLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axcella Health Inc go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Axcella Health Inc [AXLA]

The top three institutional holders of AXLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock