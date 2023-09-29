Market cap of Adamas One Corp [JEWL] reaches 18.51M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Adamas One Corp [NASDAQ: JEWL] closed the trading session at $0.84 on 09/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.82, while the highest price level was $0.99. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 5:44 PM that Adamas One Receives Nasdaq Notification of Non-Compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

This notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq. However, if the Company fails to timely regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule, the Company’s common stock will be subject to delisting from Nasdaq.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -73.07 percent and weekly performance of 1.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 137.27K shares, JEWL reached to a volume of 2610173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Adamas One Corp [JEWL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adamas One Corp is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for JEWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

JEWL stock trade performance evaluation

Adamas One Corp [JEWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.36. With this latest performance, JEWL shares dropped by -18.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.72% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JEWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.13 for Adamas One Corp [JEWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0663, while it was recorded at 0.7893 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4274 for the last 200 days.

Adamas One Corp [JEWL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adamas One Corp [JEWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -499.62 and a Gross Margin at -235.80. Adamas One Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -618.79.

Additionally, JEWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 231.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 105.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adamas One Corp [JEWL] managed to generate an average of -$922,321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Adamas One Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.31 and a Current Ratio set at 0.43.

Adamas One Corp [JEWL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of JEWL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in JEWL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in JEWL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.