Market Analysts see Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS] gaining to $28. Time to buy?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc [NASDAQ: SHLS] traded at a low on 09/28/23, posting a -3.77 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.90. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2023.

– Record Quarterly Revenue of $119.2 million, up 62% Year-Over-Year –.

– System Solutions Revenue Grew 80% Year-Over-Year to $102.1 million, Representing 86% of Second Quarter Revenue –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5004181 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Shoals Technologies Group Inc stands at 4.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.43%.

The market cap for SHLS stock reached $3.21 billion, with 169.94 million shares outstanding and 163.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, SHLS reached a trading volume of 5004181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHLS shares is $31.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shoals Technologies Group Inc is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHLS in the course of the last twelve months was 40.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.71.

How has SHLS stock performed recently?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.25. With this latest performance, SHLS shares dropped by -4.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.17 for Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.72, while it was recorded at 19.78 for the last single week of trading, and 23.51 for the last 200 days.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.30 and a Gross Margin at +37.27. Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.03.

Return on Total Capital for SHLS is now 16.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 86.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.56. Additionally, SHLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS] managed to generate an average of $152,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.71 and a Current Ratio set at 2.59.

Earnings analysis for Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc go to 46.70%.

Insider trade positions for Shoals Technologies Group Inc [SHLS]

The top three institutional holders of SHLS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SHLS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SHLS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.