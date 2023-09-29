Market Analysts see Jefferies Financial Group Inc [JEF] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Jefferies Financial Group Inc [NYSE: JEF] jumped around 0.68 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $36.92 at the close of the session, up 1.88%. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Jefferies Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF):.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc stock is now 12.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JEF Stock saw the intraday high of $37.17 and lowest of $35.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.68, which means current price is +30.28% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, JEF reached a trading volume of 2771948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jefferies Financial Group Inc [JEF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JEF shares is $38.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JEF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jefferies Financial Group Inc is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for JEF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 41.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for JEF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.18.

How has JEF stock performed recently?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc [JEF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, JEF shares gained by 3.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.64 for Jefferies Financial Group Inc [JEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.15, while it was recorded at 36.74 for the last single week of trading, and 34.52 for the last 200 days.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc [JEF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jefferies Financial Group Inc [JEF] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.76 and a Gross Margin at +86.52. Jefferies Financial Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.40.

Return on Total Capital for JEF is now 6.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc [JEF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 199.78. Additionally, JEF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc [JEF] managed to generate an average of $145,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings analysis for Jefferies Financial Group Inc [JEF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JEF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc go to 18.00%.

Insider trade positions for Jefferies Financial Group Inc [JEF]

The top three institutional holders of JEF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in JEF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in JEF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.