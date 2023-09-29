Market Analysts see Frontline Plc [FRO] gaining to $17. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Frontline Plc [NYSE: FRO] traded at a high on 09/28/23, posting a 1.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.62. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 1:29 AM that FRO – Second Quarter and Six Months 2023 Results.

FRONTLINE PLC REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2023.

Frontline plc (the “Company” or “Frontline”), today reported unaudited results for the six months ended June 30, 2023:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3123860 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Frontline Plc stands at 3.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.91%.

The market cap for FRO stock reached $4.15 billion, with 222.62 million shares outstanding and 143.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, FRO reached a trading volume of 3123860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Frontline Plc [FRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRO shares is $22.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Frontline Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline Plc is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

How has FRO stock performed recently?

Frontline Plc [FRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.20. With this latest performance, FRO shares gained by 0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.86 for Frontline Plc [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.17, while it was recorded at 18.32 for the last single week of trading, and 15.63 for the last 200 days.

Frontline Plc [FRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Frontline Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.92.

Insider trade positions for Frontline Plc [FRO]

The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FRO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FRO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.