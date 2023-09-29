Market Analysts see Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC] falling to $5.50. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Frontier Group Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ULCC] price surged by 3.65 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 4:35 PM that Frontier Airlines to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference.

The event will be webcast and may be accessed through a link posted to the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.flyfrontier.com/news-and-events/events.

A sum of 2588187 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.99M shares. Frontier Group Holdings Inc shares reached a high of $4.9193 and dropped to a low of $4.61 until finishing in the latest session at $4.83.

The one-year ULCC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.47. The average equity rating for ULCC stock is currently 1.83, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ULCC shares is $15.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ULCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Frontier Group Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Group Holdings Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ULCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53.

ULCC Stock Performance Analysis:

Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.21. With this latest performance, ULCC shares dropped by -27.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ULCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.38 for Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.93, while it was recorded at 4.72 for the last single week of trading, and 9.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Frontier Group Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.40 and a Gross Margin at +1.53. Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.11.

Return on Total Capital for ULCC is now -3.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 575.25. Additionally, ULCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 453.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC] managed to generate an average of -$5,719 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.61.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ULCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ULCC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ULCC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.