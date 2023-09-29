Market Analysts see Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] falling to $160. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Dollar Tree Inc [NASDAQ: DLTR] surged by $1.49 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $107.19 during the day while it closed the day at $106.84. The company report on September 15, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Family Dollar Prepares to Launch New Mobile App Experience.

New Family Dollar mobile app is first phase of enterprise-wide digital transformation.

Shoppers will soon be able to do more with the new Family Dollar mobile app that hits app store shelves in October. Family Dollar customers will enjoy a completely new mobile shopping and saving experience. Featuring a fresh interface and seamless navigation, the app will help shoppers effortlessly manage coupons using the redesigned wallet feature, explore engaging weekly ads, and easily locate products with intelligent searches.

Dollar Tree Inc stock has also gained 1.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DLTR stock has declined by -25.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.73% and lost -24.46% year-on date.

The market cap for DLTR stock reached $23.51 billion, with 221.22 million shares outstanding and 219.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, DLTR reached a trading volume of 2542548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTR shares is $177.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Dollar Tree Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar Tree Inc is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 45.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

DLTR stock trade performance evaluation

Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.27. With this latest performance, DLTR shares dropped by -13.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.84 for Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.35, while it was recorded at 105.49 for the last single week of trading, and 142.21 for the last 200 days.

Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.03 and a Gross Margin at +31.43. Dollar Tree Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.70.

Return on Total Capital for DLTR is now 12.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.71. Additionally, DLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] managed to generate an average of $7,785 per employee.Dollar Tree Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.48.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar Tree Inc go to 19.74%.

Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DLTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DLTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.