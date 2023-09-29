Market Analysts see Aytu BioPharma Inc [AYTU] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Aytu BioPharma Inc [NASDAQ: AYTU] surged by $0.75 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.78 during the day while it closed the day at $2.67. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 4:20 PM that Aytu BioPharma Reports Record Revenues, Record Prescriptions, and Highest Adjusted EBITDA in Company History for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023.

Q4 2023 net revenue of $30.7 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $7.7 million.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Record Q4 2023 total prescriptions increased 32% compared to Q4 2022.

Aytu BioPharma Inc stock has also gained 71.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AYTU stock has inclined by 79.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.77% and lost -29.37% year-on date.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for AYTU stock reached $10.09 million, with 5.52 million shares outstanding and 3.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 30.74K shares, AYTU reached a trading volume of 6291745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aytu BioPharma Inc [AYTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYTU shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Aytu BioPharma Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aytu BioPharma Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.08.

AYTU stock trade performance evaluation

Aytu BioPharma Inc [AYTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 71.12. With this latest performance, AYTU shares gained by 58.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.66 for Aytu BioPharma Inc [AYTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7200, while it was recorded at 1.8800 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3400 for the last 200 days.

Aytu BioPharma Inc [AYTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aytu BioPharma Inc [AYTU] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.42 and a Gross Margin at +49.88. Aytu BioPharma Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -113.97.

Return on Total Capital for AYTU is now -29.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -100.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aytu BioPharma Inc [AYTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.88. Additionally, AYTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aytu BioPharma Inc [AYTU] managed to generate an average of -$671,787 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Aytu BioPharma Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.88 and a Current Ratio set at 1.06.

Aytu BioPharma Inc [AYTU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AYTU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AYTU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AYTU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.