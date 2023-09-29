Market Analysts see Amprius Technologies Inc [AMPX] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Amprius Technologies Inc [NYSE: AMPX] traded at a low on 09/28/23, posting a -3.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.60. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Amprius’ State-of-the-Art Gigawatt-Hour Scale Factory in Colorado Passes Major Milestone.

Amprius On Track to Operationalize its Growth Engine to Serve Strong Customer Demand for High-Performance Silicon Anode Lithium-Ion Batteries and Fuel the Electric Mobility Market.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced that the Brighton City Council approved an ordinance to rezone an approximately 103 acre site, including an existing 1,278,455 square foot facility, to allow, among other matters, the Company to manufacture its next-generation lithium-ion batteries. This marks a significant milestone clearing the path for Amprius to establish its state-of-the-art gigawatt-hour scale factory site to meet growing customer demand.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2304361 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amprius Technologies Inc stands at 13.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.36%.

The market cap for AMPX stock reached $390.86 million, with 84.61 million shares outstanding and 14.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 375.68K shares, AMPX reached a trading volume of 2304361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amprius Technologies Inc [AMPX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMPX shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMPX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Amprius Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amprius Technologies Inc is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 131.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

How has AMPX stock performed recently?

Amprius Technologies Inc [AMPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.16. With this latest performance, AMPX shares dropped by -0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.68 for Amprius Technologies Inc [AMPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.50, while it was recorded at 4.56 for the last single week of trading, and 7.00 for the last 200 days.

Amprius Technologies Inc [AMPX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amprius Technologies Inc [AMPX] shares currently have an operating margin of -409.19 and a Gross Margin at -123.36. Amprius Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -393.11.

Return on Total Capital for AMPX is now -40.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amprius Technologies Inc [AMPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.14. Additionally, AMPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amprius Technologies Inc [AMPX] managed to generate an average of -$298,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Amprius Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.49 and a Current Ratio set at 7.59.

Insider trade positions for Amprius Technologies Inc [AMPX]

The top three institutional holders of AMPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%.