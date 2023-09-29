JP Morgan lifts EQRx Inc [EQRX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

EQRx Inc [NASDAQ: EQRX] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.44%. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Revolution Medicines, Inc. to Acquire EQRx, Inc. in All-Stock Transaction to Gain More Than $1 Billion in Additional Capital.

Revolution Medicines Expects to Conduct Late-Stage Development of RAS(ON) Inhibitor Drug Candidate Pipeline Supported by Fortified Balance Sheet.

Agreement is the Result of a Rigorous Process Conducted by Independent Transaction Committee of EQRx Board to Consider Strategic Alternatives to Maximize Value for EQRx Stockholders.

Over the last 12 months, EQRX stock dropped by -52.14%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.09 billion, with 478.67 million shares outstanding and 300.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, EQRX stock reached a trading volume of 3814211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EQRx Inc [EQRX]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for EQRx Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQRx Inc is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59.

EQRX Stock Performance Analysis:

EQRx Inc [EQRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.44. With this latest performance, EQRX shares dropped by -2.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.44 for EQRx Inc [EQRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.18, while it was recorded at 2.23 for the last single week of trading, and 2.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EQRx Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for EQRX is now -24.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EQRx Inc [EQRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.28. Additionally, EQRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EQRx Inc [EQRX] managed to generate an average of -$467,097 per employee.EQRx Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.60 and a Current Ratio set at 22.60.

EQRx Inc [EQRX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EQRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.