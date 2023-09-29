JMP Securities slashes price target on Baudax Bio Inc [BXRX] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Baudax Bio Inc [NASDAQ: BXRX] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.78 during the day while it closed the day at $0.45. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Baudax Bio Announces Orphan Drug Designation Granted by U.S. FDA for TI-168 for the Treatment of Hemophilia A with Inhibitors.

“We are very pleased with the FDA’s decision to grant orphan drug designation to TI-168, which we believe highlights the urgent need for innovation and new therapeutic options for Hemophilia A patients,” said Gerri Henwood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Baudax Bio. “We believe this is an important therapeutic area, with established preclinical proof of concept in TI-168 through successes observed in Hemophilia A with inhibitors in animal models. With an Investigational New Drug (IND) application already FDA-cleared, we believe we can activate the Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of TI-168 for Treatment of hemophilia A with inhibitors with a modest initial budget, and advance this therapy to further clinical investigation in early 2024.”.

Baudax Bio Inc stock has also gained 31.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BXRX stock has declined by -13.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -73.41% and lost -85.79% year-on date.

The market cap for BXRX stock reached $4.15 million, with 9.18 million shares outstanding and 8.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, BXRX reached a trading volume of 167714285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baudax Bio Inc [BXRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXRX shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Baudax Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baudax Bio Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.54.

BXRX stock trade performance evaluation

Baudax Bio Inc [BXRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.01. With this latest performance, BXRX shares gained by 1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.34 for Baudax Bio Inc [BXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5060, while it was recorded at 0.3513 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4447 for the last 200 days.

Baudax Bio Inc [BXRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baudax Bio Inc [BXRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2816.63 and a Gross Margin at -622.70. Baudax Bio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4633.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baudax Bio Inc [BXRX] managed to generate an average of -$6,532,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Baudax Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.09 and a Current Ratio set at 0.09.

Baudax Bio Inc [BXRX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BXRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BXRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BXRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.