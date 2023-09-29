Jefferies slashes price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: LXRX] price plunged by -9.09 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Lexicon to Present Post Hoc Analysis of Scored Clinical Trial at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting 2023.

INPEFA® (sotagliflozin) recently approved by FDA for treatment of heart failure.

SCORED was one of two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 cardiovascular outcomes studies that led to FDA approval.

A sum of 2747485 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.59M shares. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc shares reached a high of $1.21 and dropped to a low of $1.06 until finishing in the latest session at $1.10.

The one-year LXRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 82.62. The average equity rating for LXRX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXRX shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 657.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

LXRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.65. With this latest performance, LXRX shares dropped by -42.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.57 for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6460, while it was recorded at 1.1220 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2202 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -72489.21 and a Gross Margin at -207.19. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73341.01.

Return on Total Capital for LXRX is now -69.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.21. Additionally, LXRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX] managed to generate an average of -$755,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.09 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LXRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LXRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LXRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.