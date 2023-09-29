Jabil Inc [JBL] Is Currently 18.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Jabil Inc [NYSE: JBL] gained 18.80% or 19.77 points to close at $124.95 with a heavy trading volume of 7084917 shares. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Jabil Posts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

Jabil Increases Current Share Repurchase Authorization to $2.5 billion.

Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), reported preliminary, unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $111.55, the shares rose to $126.01 and dropped to $111.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JBL points out that the company has recorded 47.66% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -125.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, JBL reached to a volume of 7084917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jabil Inc [JBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBL shares is $119.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBL stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Jabil Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jabil Inc is set at 3.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBL in the course of the last twelve months was 23.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

Trading performance analysis for JBL stock

Jabil Inc [JBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.58. With this latest performance, JBL shares gained by 8.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.89 for Jabil Inc [JBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.54, while it was recorded at 110.09 for the last single week of trading, and 90.95 for the last 200 days.

Jabil Inc [JBL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jabil Inc [JBL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.26 and a Gross Margin at +7.80. Jabil Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.98.

Return on Total Capital for JBL is now 23.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jabil Inc [JBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.14. Additionally, JBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jabil Inc [JBL] managed to generate an average of $3,984 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.84.Jabil Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Jabil Inc [JBL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jabil Inc go to 12.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Jabil Inc [JBL]

The top three institutional holders of JBL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in JBL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in JBL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.