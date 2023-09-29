Guardant Health Inc [GH] stock Initiated by Bernstein analyst, price target now $34

- Advertisements -

Guardant Health Inc [NASDAQ: GH] price surged by 8.83 percent to reach at $2.44. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Guardant Health Receives Coverage for Guardant Reveal™ from Geisinger Health Plan.

First blood-only liquid biopsy test for minimal residual disease now covered for patients with stage II or III colorectal cancer.

Test used after surgery or curative treatment to inform physician decisions about adjuvant therapy and to monitor for disease progression, recurrence or relapse.

A sum of 3284543 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.52M shares. Guardant Health Inc shares reached a high of $30.27 and dropped to a low of $28.255 until finishing in the latest session at $30.06.

The one-year GH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.52. The average equity rating for GH stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Guardant Health Inc [GH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GH shares is $55.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GH stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Guardant Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardant Health Inc is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for GH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.41.

GH Stock Performance Analysis:

Guardant Health Inc [GH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.13. With this latest performance, GH shares dropped by -22.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.58 for Guardant Health Inc [GH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.71, while it was recorded at 27.13 for the last single week of trading, and 30.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Guardant Health Inc Fundamentals:

Guardant Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.65 and a Current Ratio set at 6.96.

Guardant Health Inc [GH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.