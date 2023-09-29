GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT] moved down -18.80: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

GigaCloud Technology Inc [NASDAQ: GCT] loss -18.80% on the last trading session, reaching $7.69 price per share at the time. The company report on September 22, 2023 at 8:24 AM that GigaCloud Technology Adds Three Warehouses in the U.S. and Germany.

Additional Capacity Needs Fueled by Expansion of B2B Marketplace, Representing 16 Warehouses in the U.S. and Eight Internationally.

GigaCloud Technology Inc represents 26.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $314.98 million with the latest information. GCT stock price has been found in the range of $6.71 to $9.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 738.25K shares, GCT reached a trading volume of 4755463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GCT shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for GigaCloud Technology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GigaCloud Technology Inc is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for GCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for GCT in the course of the last twelve months was 3.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.91.

Trading performance analysis for GCT stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.61. With this latest performance, GCT shares dropped by -37.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.08 for GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.97, while it was recorded at 9.16 for the last single week of trading, and 7.24 for the last 200 days.

GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

GigaCloud Technology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 2.64.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT]

The top three institutional holders of GCT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GCT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GCT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.