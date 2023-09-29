Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM] Stock trading around $6.97 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [NYSE: YMM] traded at a high on 09/28/23, posting a 0.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.97. The company report on September 15, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. to Host Investor Day on September 19, 2023.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced that it will host its inaugural Investor Day, adopting a carbon-neutral conference format, on September 19, 2023, at 9:30 A.M. China Standard Time.

During the event, the FTA senior management team will share their pertinent insights into the sector and provide updates on the Company’s strategic framework and business progress at its Nanjing headquarters. The Investor Day will be held both onsite and through a live webcast, and it will be conducted in Mandarin with simultaneous English interpretation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2310406 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR stands at 2.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.27%.

The market cap for YMM stock reached $6.65 billion, with 945.97 million shares outstanding and 872.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, YMM reached a trading volume of 2310406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $14.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61.

How has YMM stock performed recently?

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.20. With this latest performance, YMM shares dropped by -2.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.89 for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.89, while it was recorded at 6.93 for the last single week of trading, and 7.18 for the last 200 days.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.40 and a Current Ratio set at 10.40.

Earnings analysis for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR go to 33.00%.

Insider trade positions for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM]

The top three institutional holders of YMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in YMM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in YMM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.