Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] Revenue clocked in at $662.97 million, down -27.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] traded at a high on 09/28/23, posting a 2.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.73. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 10:17 PM that Fortuna completes acquisition of Chesser Resources, strengthening its presence in West Africa.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to confirm the completion of the previously announced acquisition of Chesser Resources Limited (ASX: CHZ) (“Chesser”) (refer to Fortuna news release dated May 8, 2023). Fortuna has acquired 100 percent of the fully paid ordinary shares of Chesser (the “Chesser Shares”) in consideration for 0.0248 of one common share of Fortuna (each whole share, a “Fortuna Share”) for each Chesser Share held. On closing, Fortuna issued 15,545,368 Fortuna Shares in exchange for the Chesser Shares, representing approximately.

5.1 percent of the resulting issued and outstanding Fortuna Shares on an undiluted basis. The transaction was implemented by way of a statutory scheme of arrangement pursuant to Part 5.1 of the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). Following completion of the transaction, Chesser is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fortuna. The Chesser Shares are expected to be delisted from the ASX within one to two business days.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2719282 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stands at 3.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.39%.

The market cap for FSM stock reached $794.21 million, with 290.22 million shares outstanding and 286.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, FSM reached a trading volume of 2719282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSM shares is $4.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

How has FSM stock performed recently?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.21. With this latest performance, FSM shares dropped by -13.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.76 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.08, while it was recorded at 2.75 for the last single week of trading, and 3.45 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.18 and a Gross Margin at +20.98. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.76.

Return on Total Capital for FSM is now 5.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.32. Additionally, FSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] managed to generate an average of -$30,445 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.23 and a Current Ratio set at 1.98.

Insider trade positions for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]

