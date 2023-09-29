For Tetra Technologies Inc. [TTI], Analyst sees a rise to $8. What next?

- Advertisements -

Tetra Technologies Inc. [NYSE: TTI] gained 5.00% or 0.31 points to close at $6.51 with a heavy trading volume of 3825651 shares. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM that TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE H.C. WAINWRIGHT 25TH ANNUAL GLOBAL INVESTMENT CONFERENCE.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (“TETRA” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TTI) announced that its senior management will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City on September 12, 2023 from 12:30 to 1:00 P.M. (ET). Brady Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Elijio Serrano, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Interested parties who would like to participate in one-on-one meetings, please register on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference).

It opened the trading session at $6.28, the shares rose to $6.64 and dropped to $6.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TTI points out that the company has recorded 151.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -167.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, TTI reached to a volume of 3825651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tetra Technologies Inc. [TTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTI shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Tetra Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tetra Technologies Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for TTI stock

Tetra Technologies Inc. [TTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.37. With this latest performance, TTI shares gained by 19.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 151.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.52 for Tetra Technologies Inc. [TTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.45, while it was recorded at 6.23 for the last single week of trading, and 3.81 for the last 200 days.

Tetra Technologies Inc. [TTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tetra Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 2.07.

Tetra Technologies Inc. [TTI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tetra Technologies Inc. go to 29.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tetra Technologies Inc. [TTI]

The top three institutional holders of TTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.