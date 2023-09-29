For Stratasys Ltd [SSYS], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

- Advertisements -

Stratasys Ltd [NASDAQ: SSYS] surged by $0.96 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $13.51 during the day while it closed the day at $13.21. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Stratasys to Explore Strategic Alternatives to Maximize Shareholder Value.

Terminates Merger Agreement with Desktop Metal.

Board of Directors Adopts Limited Extension of Shareholder Rights Plan.

Stratasys Ltd stock has also gained 7.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SSYS stock has declined by -26.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.75% and gained 11.38% year-on date.

The market cap for SSYS stock reached $913.21 million, with 67.09 million shares outstanding and 59.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, SSYS reached a trading volume of 2802751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Stratasys Ltd [SSYS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSYS shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSYS stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Stratasys Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stratasys Ltd is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97.

SSYS stock trade performance evaluation

Stratasys Ltd [SSYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.14. With this latest performance, SSYS shares dropped by -5.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.60 for Stratasys Ltd [SSYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.05, while it was recorded at 12.48 for the last single week of trading, and 14.96 for the last 200 days.

Stratasys Ltd [SSYS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stratasys Ltd [SSYS] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.28 and a Gross Margin at +41.28. Stratasys Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.47.

Return on Total Capital for SSYS is now -6.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stratasys Ltd [SSYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.86. Additionally, SSYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stratasys Ltd [SSYS] managed to generate an average of -$14,051 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Stratasys Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 2.92.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Stratasys Ltd [SSYS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSYS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stratasys Ltd go to 30.00%.

Stratasys Ltd [SSYS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SSYS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.