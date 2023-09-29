For Phillips 66 [PSX], Analyst sees a rise to $141. What next?

- Advertisements -

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] surged by $2.58 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $123.47 during the day while it closed the day at $123.38. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Phillips 66 to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) executive management will host a webcast at noon ET on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, to discuss the company’s third-quarter 2023 financial results, which will be released earlier that day.

To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, phillips66.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events and Presentations page approximately two hours after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

Phillips 66 stock has also gained 2.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PSX stock has inclined by 30.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.04% and gained 18.54% year-on date.

The market cap for PSX stock reached $54.94 billion, with 465.84 million shares outstanding and 444.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, PSX reached a trading volume of 3256817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Phillips 66 [PSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $126.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

PSX stock trade performance evaluation

Phillips 66 [PSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.87. With this latest performance, PSX shares gained by 9.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.73 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.09, while it was recorded at 120.49 for the last single week of trading, and 103.58 for the last 200 days.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.33.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Phillips 66 [PSX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to -7.90%.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PSX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PSX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.