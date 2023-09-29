For Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV], Analyst sees a rise to $110. What next?

- Advertisements -

Live Nation Entertainment Inc [NYSE: LYV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.30% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.65%. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 10:09 AM that KIDZ BOP Extends Popular Never Stop Live Tour, Adding 21 Dates This Fall.

New Dates Follow Successful Summer Amphitheater Run.

Presales Begin September 13; General On Sale Begins September 15.

Over the last 12 months, LYV stock rose by 11.54%. The one-year Live Nation Entertainment Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.88. The average equity rating for LYV stock is currently 1.68, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.26 billion, with 231.26 million shares outstanding and 143.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, LYV stock reached a trading volume of 2382608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $109.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Nation Entertainment Inc is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYV in the course of the last twelve months was 12.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

LYV Stock Performance Analysis:

Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.65. With this latest performance, LYV shares dropped by -0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.00 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.74, while it was recorded at 80.80 for the last single week of trading, and 78.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Live Nation Entertainment Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.20 and a Gross Margin at +23.34. Live Nation Entertainment Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.89.

Return on Total Capital for LYV is now 8.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.34. Additionally, LYV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV] managed to generate an average of $11,658 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Live Nation Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LYV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LYV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LYV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.