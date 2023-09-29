For Alteryx Inc [AYX], Analyst sees a rise to $54. What next?

- Advertisements -

Alteryx Inc [NYSE: AYX] gained 2.97% on the last trading session, reaching $37.10 price per share at the time. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Alteryx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Cloud Platform company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Citi Global Technology Conference on September 8 at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET.

Alteryx Inc represents 61.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.64 billion with the latest information. AYX stock price has been found in the range of $35.73 to $37.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, AYX reached a trading volume of 3077603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alteryx Inc [AYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYX shares is $48.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYX stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Alteryx Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alteryx Inc is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 50.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.74.

Trading performance analysis for AYX stock

Alteryx Inc [AYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, AYX shares gained by 27.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.52 for Alteryx Inc [AYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.10, while it was recorded at 36.58 for the last single week of trading, and 46.21 for the last 200 days.

Alteryx Inc [AYX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alteryx Inc [AYX] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.08 and a Gross Margin at +86.12. Alteryx Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.24.

Return on Total Capital for AYX is now -21.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alteryx Inc [AYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 551.65. Additionally, AYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 491.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alteryx Inc [AYX] managed to generate an average of -$109,827 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Alteryx Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.61 and a Current Ratio set at 2.61.

Alteryx Inc [AYX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alteryx Inc go to 1.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Alteryx Inc [AYX]

The top three institutional holders of AYX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock