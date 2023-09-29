For Akerna Corp [KERN], Analyst sees a rise to $8. What next?

- Advertisements -

Akerna Corp [NASDAQ: KERN] traded at a high on 09/28/23, posting a 8.98 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.19. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 5:01 PM that Akerna Announces Sale of Software Business to MJ Freeway Acquisition Co, Coinciding with Merger with Gryphon Digital Mining.

Akerna to sell its cannabis software business, including MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems, to MJ Freeway Acquisition Co in a $5 million cash transaction; Alleaves participating in the financing of the acquisition; closing to coincide with previously announced Gryphon Digital Mining merger.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12248533 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Akerna Corp stands at 35.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 25.25%.

The market cap for KERN stock reached $1.48 million, with 7.80 million shares outstanding and 6.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 328.72K shares, KERN reached a trading volume of 12248533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Akerna Corp [KERN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KERN shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KERN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Akerna Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akerna Corp is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for KERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11.

How has KERN stock performed recently?

Akerna Corp [KERN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.52. With this latest performance, KERN shares dropped by -36.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.90 for Akerna Corp [KERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3799, while it was recorded at 0.1898 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7339 for the last 200 days.

Akerna Corp [KERN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akerna Corp [KERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.68 and a Gross Margin at +19.13. Akerna Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -429.65.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -212.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.90.

Akerna Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Akerna Corp [KERN]

The top three institutional holders of KERN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KERN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KERN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.