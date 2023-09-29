Floor & Decor Holdings Inc [FND] Revenue clocked in at $4.40 billion, up 28.52% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc [NYSE: FND] loss -0.46% or -0.41 points to close at $89.49 with a heavy trading volume of 2656693 shares. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Floor & Decor Announces Grand Opening of Springfield Township, Pennsylvania Store.

– Leading high-growth retailer specializing in hard-surface flooring offers homeowners and professionals the industry’s broadest in-stock selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone and more celebrates its fourth store in the Philadelphia Area -.

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND), the leading high-growth retailer specializing in hard-surface flooring for homeowners and professionals, has announced the grand opening of its fourth store in Pennsylvania, with the addition of its newest location in Springfield Township, Pennsylvania. Located at 750 W Sproul Road, it is the fourth store in the Philadelphia metropolitan area. The warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Chris Jones, the store Chief Executive Merchant.

It opened the trading session at $89.68, the shares rose to $91.51 and dropped to $88.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FND points out that the company has recorded -5.25% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -40.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, FND reached to a volume of 2656693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Floor & Decor Holdings Inc [FND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FND shares is $107.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FND stock is a recommendation set at 2.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for FND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for FND in the course of the last twelve months was 159.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.15.

Trading performance analysis for FND stock

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc [FND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.17. With this latest performance, FND shares dropped by -10.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.37 for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc [FND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.54, while it was recorded at 89.87 for the last single week of trading, and 94.24 for the last 200 days.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc [FND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Floor & Decor Holdings Inc [FND] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.21 and a Gross Margin at +36.88. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.99.

Return on Total Capital for FND is now 14.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc [FND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.05. Additionally, FND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc [FND] managed to generate an average of $24,881 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 45.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Floor & Decor Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc [FND]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc go to 13.85%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Floor & Decor Holdings Inc [FND]

