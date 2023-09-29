Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] gain 33.26% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Extreme Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: EXTR] closed the trading session at $24.40 on 09/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.62, while the highest price level was $24.51. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 7:05 AM that Manchester United Unleashes High-Speed Fan-Facing Extreme Networks Wi-Fi at Old Trafford.

High-Performance Wi-Fi Solutions at Old Trafford to Enhance Fan Matchday Experiences.

Red Devils fans attending matches at Old Trafford this season will experience fast new Wi-Fi from Extreme Networks™, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR). Extreme Networks became the Club’s official Wi-Fi network solutions and Wi-Fi analytics provider in 2022, with the commitment to deliver the latest generation of Wi-Fi connectivity at the historic stadium for the hundreds of thousands of fans who visit the “Theatre of Dreams” each season.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.26 percent and weekly performance of 5.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, EXTR reached to a volume of 2171019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXTR shares is $33.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Extreme Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Extreme Networks Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXTR in the course of the last twelve months was 12.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

EXTR stock trade performance evaluation

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.58. With this latest performance, EXTR shares dropped by -6.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.82 for Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.11, while it was recorded at 24.28 for the last single week of trading, and 21.56 for the last 200 days.

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.50 and a Gross Margin at +57.35. Extreme Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.95.

Return on Total Capital for EXTR is now 27.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 75.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 226.64. Additionally, EXTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 187.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.54.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Extreme Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Extreme Networks Inc. go to 20.00%.

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]: Institutional Ownership

