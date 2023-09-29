CureVac N.V. [CVAC] Stock trading around $6.50 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

CureVac N.V. [NASDAQ: CVAC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.58% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.28%. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 7:15 AM that CureVac Reports Progress in Intellectual Property Infringement Case Against BioNTech in Germany.

Regional Court Düsseldorf postpones infringement ruling on four intellectual property rights in lawsuit filed by CureVac against BioNTech.

Ruling on infringement to be provided latest once the validity of the intellectual property rights in suit has been determined by the relevant patent offices expected in 2024.

Over the last 12 months, CVAC stock dropped by -18.03%. The one-year CureVac N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.38. The average equity rating for CVAC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.46 billion, with 195.00 million shares outstanding and 91.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 381.16K shares, CVAC stock reached a trading volume of 3651949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CureVac N.V. [CVAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVAC shares is $14.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Securities have made an estimate for CureVac N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CureVac N.V. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62.

CVAC Stock Performance Analysis:

CureVac N.V. [CVAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.28. With this latest performance, CVAC shares dropped by -27.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.68 for CureVac N.V. [CVAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.56, while it was recorded at 7.18 for the last single week of trading, and 8.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CureVac N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CureVac N.V. [CVAC] shares currently have an operating margin of -424.38 and a Gross Margin at -203.08. CureVac N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -369.37.

Return on Total Capital for CVAC is now -42.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CureVac N.V. [CVAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.89. Additionally, CVAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CureVac N.V. [CVAC] managed to generate an average of -$249,498 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.CureVac N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.72 and a Current Ratio set at 3.86.

CVAC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CureVac N.V. go to 8.57%.

CureVac N.V. [CVAC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CVAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CVAC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CVAC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.