Clearway Energy Inc [CWEN] moved down -3.26: Why It’s Important

Clearway Energy Inc [NYSE: CWEN] closed the trading session at $20.79 on 09/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.785, while the highest price level was $21.56. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 6:15 AM that Clearway Energy, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Signed agreements with Clearway Group to commit to invest in a 147 MW battery energy storage system and a 160 MW wind farm.

Received offer from Clearway Group to invest in a 55 MW wind farm.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.77 percent and weekly performance of -13.19 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 931.16K shares, CWEN reached to a volume of 3832313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clearway Energy Inc [CWEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWEN shares is $33.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Clearway Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clearway Energy Inc is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for CWEN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.04.

CWEN stock trade performance evaluation

Clearway Energy Inc [CWEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.19. With this latest performance, CWEN shares dropped by -18.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.34 for Clearway Energy Inc [CWEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.94, while it was recorded at 22.63 for the last single week of trading, and 29.50 for the last 200 days.

Clearway Energy Inc [CWEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clearway Energy Inc [CWEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.76 and a Gross Margin at +27.47. Clearway Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.62.

Return on Total Capital for CWEN is now 3.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clearway Energy Inc [CWEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 329.77. Additionally, CWEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 315.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clearway Energy Inc [CWEN] managed to generate an average of $10,034,483 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Clearway Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.04 and a Current Ratio set at 2.13.

Clearway Energy Inc [CWEN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CWEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CWEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CWEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.