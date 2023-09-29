Capstone Green Energy Corp. [CGRN] Revenue clocked in at $74.79 million, down -65.52% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Capstone Green Energy Corp. [NASDAQ: CGRN] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.55 during the day while it closed the day at $0.50. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 10:03 AM that Capstone Green Energy Enters into Transaction Support Agreement with Senior Secured Lender.

Initiates Prepackaged Chapter 11 Process with Support from Senior Secured Lender;.

Obtains Commitment for Significant Balance Sheet Improvements and New Financing.

Capstone Green Energy Corp. stock has also loss -11.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CGRN stock has declined by -58.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -63.24% and lost -65.52% year-on date.

Compared to the average trading volume of 95.03K shares, CGRN reached a trading volume of 3723819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Capstone Green Energy Corp. [CGRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGRN shares is $1.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGRN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capstone Green Energy Corp. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

CGRN stock trade performance evaluation

Capstone Green Energy Corp. [CGRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.97. With this latest performance, CGRN shares dropped by -24.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.83 for Capstone Green Energy Corp. [CGRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7471, while it was recorded at 0.5612 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2828 for the last 200 days.

Capstone Green Energy Corp. [CGRN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capstone Green Energy Corp. [CGRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.56 and a Gross Margin at +12.26. Capstone Green Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.02.

Return on Total Capital for CGRN is now -26.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -217.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capstone Green Energy Corp. [CGRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,060.82. Additionally, CGRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,048.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capstone Green Energy Corp. [CGRN] managed to generate an average of -$150,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Capstone Green Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.42 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Capstone Green Energy Corp. [CGRN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capstone Green Energy Corp. go to 25.00%.

Capstone Green Energy Corp. [CGRN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CGRN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CGRN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CGRN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.