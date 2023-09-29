Brookfield Renewable Corporation [BEPC] is -10.31% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Brookfield Renewable Corporation [NYSE: BEPC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.82% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.11%. The company report on August 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Brookfield Renewable Reports 10% FFO Per Unit Growth.

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Over the last 12 months, BEPC stock dropped by -27.16%. The one-year Brookfield Renewable Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.24. The average equity rating for BEPC stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.12 billion, with 369.26 million shares outstanding and 179.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 595.61K shares, BEPC stock reached a trading volume of 2348492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Brookfield Renewable Corporation [BEPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEPC shares is $37.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Brookfield Renewable Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Renewable Corporation is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEPC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.39.

BEPC Stock Performance Analysis:

Brookfield Renewable Corporation [BEPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.11. With this latest performance, BEPC shares dropped by -15.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.60 for Brookfield Renewable Corporation [BEPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.48, while it was recorded at 26.51 for the last single week of trading, and 30.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brookfield Renewable Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Renewable Corporation [BEPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.25 and a Gross Margin at +37.72. Brookfield Renewable Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.78.

Return on Total Capital for BEPC is now 4.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookfield Renewable Corporation [BEPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.72. Additionally, BEPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 217.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brookfield Renewable Corporation [BEPC] managed to generate an average of $698,420 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Brookfield Renewable Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.39.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation [BEPC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BEPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BEPC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BEPC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.