BofA Securities lifts PBF Energy Inc [PBF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

PBF Energy Inc [NYSE: PBF] jumped around 0.95 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $55.21 at the close of the session, up 1.75%. The company report on August 25, 2023 at 1:07 PM that PBF Energy to Release Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the third quarter 2023 on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Energy’s website, http://www.pbfenergy.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 869-3847 or (201) 689-8261. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will be available through the company’s website.

PBF Energy Inc stock is now 35.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PBF Stock saw the intraday high of $55.88 and lowest of $54.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.38, which means current price is +76.64% above from all time high which was touched on 09/21/23.

- Advertisements -

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, PBF reached a trading volume of 2497014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PBF Energy Inc [PBF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $50.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.81.

How has PBF stock performed recently?

PBF Energy Inc [PBF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.32. With this latest performance, PBF shares gained by 15.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.58 for PBF Energy Inc [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.17, while it was recorded at 53.99 for the last single week of trading, and 42.27 for the last 200 days.

PBF Energy Inc [PBF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.04 and a Gross Margin at +10.04. PBF Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.14.

Return on Total Capital for PBF is now 55.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 83.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PBF Energy Inc [PBF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.60. Additionally, PBF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PBF Energy Inc [PBF] managed to generate an average of $795,575 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.47.PBF Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.81 and a Current Ratio set at 1.47.

Earnings analysis for PBF Energy Inc [PBF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF Energy Inc go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for PBF Energy Inc [PBF]

The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PBF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PBF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.