Bionomics Ltd. ADR [BNOX] fell -27.53% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Bionomics Ltd. ADR [NASDAQ: BNOX] surged by $2.38 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $6.41 during the day while it closed the day at $3.37. The company report on September 29, 2023 at 12:13 AM that Bionomics Announces Positive Topline Results from the Phase 2b ATTUNE Clinical Trial of BNC210 in Patients with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

ATTUNE trial met its primary endpoint showing BNC210 treatment led to a statistically significant reduction in total PTSD symptom severity at 12 weeks.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Statistically significant secondary endpoints showed improvements in depressive symptoms and sleep.

Bionomics Ltd. ADR stock has also gained 238.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BNOX stock has inclined by 63.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 54.59% and lost -27.53% year-on date.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for BNOX stock reached $27.50 million, with 7.52 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 246.38K shares, BNOX reached a trading volume of 125070074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bionomics Ltd. ADR [BNOX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNOX shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNOX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bionomics Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionomics Ltd. ADR is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 144.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55.

BNOX stock trade performance evaluation

Bionomics Ltd. ADR [BNOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 238.69. With this latest performance, BNOX shares gained by 89.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.28 for Bionomics Ltd. ADR [BNOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6300, while it was recorded at 1.4800 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8500 for the last 200 days.

Bionomics Ltd. ADR [BNOX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bionomics Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.05 and a Current Ratio set at 9.05.

Bionomics Ltd. ADR [BNOX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BNOX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BNOX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BNOX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.