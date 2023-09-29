BILL Holdings Inc [BILL] Revenue clocked in at $1.06 billion, down -4.31% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

BILL Holdings Inc [NYSE: BILL] traded at a high on 09/28/23, posting a 5.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $104.26. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that BILL Delivers the Only Platform for SMBs that Integrates Category-Leading AP, AR and Spend and Expense Solutions.

Businesses can manage and optimize their cash flow in real-time from one platform, for better control, visibility, and efficiency.

BILL (NYSE: BILL), a leader in financial automation software for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced the new BILL Financial Operations Platform for SMBs that integrates category-leading solutions across accounts payable (AP), accounts receivable (AR), and spend and expense management. With this announcement, BILL is delivering the most comprehensive capabilities for SMBs to optimize and manage cash flow within a single platform.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2668383 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BILL Holdings Inc stands at 4.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.40%.

The market cap for BILL stock reached $11.12 billion, with 106.55 million shares outstanding and 101.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, BILL reached a trading volume of 2668383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BILL Holdings Inc [BILL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $131.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for BILL Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BILL Holdings Inc is set at 4.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for BILL in the course of the last twelve months was 66.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.78.

How has BILL stock performed recently?

BILL Holdings Inc [BILL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.04. With this latest performance, BILL shares dropped by -6.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.29 for BILL Holdings Inc [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.66, while it was recorded at 100.24 for the last single week of trading, and 101.19 for the last 200 days.

BILL Holdings Inc [BILL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BILL Holdings Inc [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.94 and a Gross Margin at +75.80. BILL Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.37.

BILL Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.78 and a Current Ratio set at 1.78.

Earnings analysis for BILL Holdings Inc [BILL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILL Holdings Inc go to 15.36%.

Insider trade positions for BILL Holdings Inc [BILL]

The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BILL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BILL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.