Auddia Inc [AUUD] is -60.43% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Auddia Inc [NASDAQ: AUUD] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.48 during the day while it closed the day at $0.38. The company report on September 22, 2023 at 3:05 PM that Maxim Group LLC to Host the Virtual Tech Conference Series: Emerging Growth in A.I., on Tuesday, September 26th & Wednesday, September 27th at 8:00 A.M. ET.

We will be presenting our Virtual Tech Conference Series: Emerging Growth in A.I. The continuous evolution of A.I. is paving the way for groundbreaking applications in the technology sector. We will dive deep into how companies are leveraging A.I. and computer vision to unlock new opportunities, spanning from semiconductor innovations to fintech breakthroughs. Our Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of emerging growth companies with a strong focus on A.I.

Auddia Inc stock has also gained 16.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AUUD stock has declined by -11.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.02% and lost -60.43% year-on date.

The market cap for AUUD stock reached $7.58 million, with 19.95 million shares outstanding and 16.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 261.10K shares, AUUD reached a trading volume of 5638305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Auddia Inc [AUUD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUUD shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUUD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Auddia Inc is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

AUUD stock trade performance evaluation

Auddia Inc [AUUD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.89. With this latest performance, AUUD shares gained by 5.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUUD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.68 for Auddia Inc [AUUD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3688, while it was recorded at 0.3335 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6744 for the last 200 days.

Auddia Inc [AUUD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AUUD is now -89.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Auddia Inc [AUUD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.13. Additionally, AUUD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Auddia Inc [AUUD] managed to generate an average of -$459,830 per employee.Auddia Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.08.

Auddia Inc [AUUD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AUUD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AUUD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AUUD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.