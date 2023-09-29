American International Group Inc [AIG] stock Initiated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $57

- Advertisements -

American International Group Inc [NYSE: AIG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.44% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.08%. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM that AIG Appoints Patricia J. Walsh as Executive Vice President and General Counsel.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Patricia (Trish) Walsh will join AIG as Executive Vice President and General Counsel, effective December 1, 2023. Ms. Walsh will report to Peter Zaffino, AIG Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and serve on AIG’s Executive Leadership Team.

Over the last 12 months, AIG stock rose by 26.19%. The one-year American International Group Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.84. The average equity rating for AIG stock is currently 1.84, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.63 billion, with 734.13 million shares outstanding and 710.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, AIG stock reached a trading volume of 3172283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American International Group Inc [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $68.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 1.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American International Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.31.

AIG Stock Performance Analysis:

American International Group Inc [AIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.08. With this latest performance, AIG shares gained by 5.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.22 for American International Group Inc [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.00, while it was recorded at 61.45 for the last single week of trading, and 57.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American International Group Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.99. American International Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.21.

Return on Total Capital for AIG is now 25.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American International Group Inc [AIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.94. Additionally, AIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American International Group Inc [AIG] managed to generate an average of $392,252 per employee.American International Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 22.55.

AIG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc go to 15.80%.

American International Group Inc [AIG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AIG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AIG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.