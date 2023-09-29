American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] Revenue clocked in at $1.58 billion, up 12.34% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

American Homes 4 Rent [NYSE: AMH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.12% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.87%. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Great Place to Work® and Fortune Name AMH One of the 2023 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™.

AMH (NYSE: AMH), the country’s only large-scale integrated owner, operator, and developer of single-family rental homes, has been honored by Great Place to Work® and Fortune as one of the 2023 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™. This is the second year in a row that AMH has been recognized on this list. On this year’s list, AMH placed 15th.

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the finalists using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback from tens of thousands of participants at Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the real estate industry.

Over the last 12 months, AMH stock rose by 4.12%. The one-year American Homes 4 Rent stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.15. The average equity rating for AMH stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.26 billion, with 352.88 million shares outstanding and 332.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, AMH stock reached a trading volume of 2876128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMH shares is $36.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for American Homes 4 Rent shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Homes 4 Rent is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMH in the course of the last twelve months was 22.92.

AMH Stock Performance Analysis:

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.87. With this latest performance, AMH shares dropped by -6.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.33 for American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.88, while it was recorded at 34.06 for the last single week of trading, and 33.69 for the last 200 days.

AMH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Homes 4 Rent go to 28.50%.

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AMH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.