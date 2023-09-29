3D Systems Corp. [DDD] is -37.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

3D Systems Corp. [NYSE: DDD] price surged by 5.00 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM that 3D Systems Partners with Klarity to Expand Access to Patient-Matched Radiotherapy Innovations.

3D Systems’ VSP Bolus.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Klarity now offers Klarity Prints™ Powered by 3D Systems, and adds VSP® Bolus to its comprehensive range of radiotherapy solutions.

A sum of 3529132 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.43M shares. 3D Systems Corp. shares reached a high of $4.67 and dropped to a low of $4.47 until finishing in the latest session at $4.62.

- Advertisements -

The one-year DDD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.66. The average equity rating for DDD stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 3D Systems Corp. [DDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDD shares is $8.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for 3D Systems Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3D Systems Corp. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69.

DDD Stock Performance Analysis:

3D Systems Corp. [DDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.22. With this latest performance, DDD shares dropped by -24.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.57 for 3D Systems Corp. [DDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.54, while it was recorded at 4.47 for the last single week of trading, and 8.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 3D Systems Corp. Fundamentals:

3D Systems Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.09 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

DDD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3D Systems Corp. go to 30.00%.

3D Systems Corp. [DDD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DDD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DDD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DDD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.