Zillow Group Inc [Z] is 43.06% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Zillow Group Inc [NASDAQ: Z] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.61% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.56%. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that U.S. housing value has surged, gaining more than $2.6 trillion in the past year.

New home construction has been the catalyst for housing market growth.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The total value of the U.S. housing market is 49% higher than before the start of the pandemic in February 2020.

Over the last 12 months, Z stock rose by 57.38%. The one-year Zillow Group Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.49. The average equity rating for Z stock is currently 2.27, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $10.73 billion, with 170.56 million shares outstanding and 152.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, Z stock reached a trading volume of 4043981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zillow Group Inc [Z]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $56.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for Z in the course of the last twelve months was 30.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 10.90.

Z Stock Performance Analysis:

Zillow Group Inc [Z] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.56. With this latest performance, Z shares dropped by -8.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.16 for Zillow Group Inc [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.61, while it was recorded at 45.63 for the last single week of trading, and 45.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zillow Group Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc [Z] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.81 and a Gross Margin at +82.43. Zillow Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.49.

Return on Total Capital for Z is now -0.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zillow Group Inc [Z] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.66. Additionally, Z Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zillow Group Inc [Z] managed to generate an average of -$15,374 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Zillow Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

Zillow Group Inc [Z] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in Z stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in Z stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.