why Syneos Health Inc [SYNH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $43.00

- Advertisements -

Syneos Health Inc [NASDAQ: SYNH] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $42.99 during the day while it closed the day at $42.98. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 5:41 PM that Civitas Resources Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Hayward Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) will replace Syneos Health Inc. (NASD: SYNH) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) will replace Civitas Resources in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, September 29. Elliot Investment Management is acquiring Syneos Health in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

Syneos Health Inc stock has also gained 0.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SYNH stock has inclined by 1.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.20% and gained 17.18% year-on date.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for SYNH stock reached $4.46 billion, with 103.72 million shares outstanding and 103.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, SYNH reached a trading volume of 7386241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Syneos Health Inc [SYNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYNH shares is $43.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYNH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Syneos Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Syneos Health Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYNH in the course of the last twelve months was 27.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

SYNH stock trade performance evaluation

Syneos Health Inc [SYNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.47. With this latest performance, SYNH shares gained by 1.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.76 for Syneos Health Inc [SYNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.60, while it was recorded at 42.85 for the last single week of trading, and 39.40 for the last 200 days.

Syneos Health Inc [SYNH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Syneos Health Inc [SYNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.52 and a Gross Margin at +18.67. Syneos Health Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.94.

Return on Total Capital for SYNH is now 7.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Syneos Health Inc [SYNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.94. Additionally, SYNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Syneos Health Inc [SYNH] managed to generate an average of $9,066 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Syneos Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Syneos Health Inc [SYNH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Syneos Health Inc go to 0.30%.

Syneos Health Inc [SYNH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SYNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SYNH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SYNH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.