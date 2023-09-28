why PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.75

- Advertisements -

PureCycle Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: PCT] slipped around -0.28 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.66 at the close of the session, down -4.71%. The company report on September 25, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Port of Antwerp-Bruges Officials Visit PureCycle’s Ironton Facility.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT) recently hosted officials from the Port of Antwerp-Bruges (“PoAB”), including CEO Jacques Vandermeiren, at their flagship purification facility in Ironton. The PoAB group was shown the ongoing operations at the facility which will closely resemble PureCycle’s future facility in Europe.

PureCycle CEO Dustin Olson said, “It’s always great to host visitors to our facility, but this was extra special. Jacques and his team from the Port of Antwerp-Bruges have been incredibly supportive of PureCycle’s efforts to bring our recycling technology to Europe. It was great to have them get more familiar with our process and see some of the recently produced pellets.”.

PureCycle Technologies Inc stock is now -16.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PCT Stock saw the intraday high of $6.06 and lowest of $5.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.89, which means current price is +27.48% above from all time high which was touched on 07/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, PCT reached a trading volume of 3113174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCT shares is $14.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for PureCycle Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PureCycle Technologies Inc is set at 0.52 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has PCT stock performed recently?

PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.71. With this latest performance, PCT shares dropped by -38.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.41 for PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.20, while it was recorded at 6.02 for the last single week of trading, and 7.79 for the last 200 days.

PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PCT is now -11.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.96. Additionally, PCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] managed to generate an average of -$478,791 per employee.PureCycle Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]

The top three institutional holders of PCT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.