why Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.33

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: IRWD] jumped around 0.23 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.63 at the close of the session, up 2.45%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results; Raises Full Year 2023 LINZESS® U.S. Net Sales and Ironwood Revenue Guidance.

– LINZESS (Iinaclotide) EUTRx prescription demand growth increased 9% year-over-year; LINZESS U.S. net sales of $270 million, an increase of 9% year-over-year –.

– Expands clinical utility of LINZESS with FDA approval for pediatric patients ages 6-17 years-old suffering from functional constipation (FC) –.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is now -22.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IRWD Stock saw the intraday high of $9.74 and lowest of $9.3268 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.66, which means current price is +19.26% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, IRWD reached a trading volume of 3321127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $14.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 5.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

How has IRWD stock performed recently?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.90. With this latest performance, IRWD shares gained by 5.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.19 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.70, while it was recorded at 9.43 for the last single week of trading, and 10.71 for the last 200 days.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +60.97 and a Gross Margin at +99.65. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.64.

Return on Total Capital for IRWD is now 23.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.75. Additionally, IRWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD] managed to generate an average of $799,384 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

Insider trade positions for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD]

The top three institutional holders of IRWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock