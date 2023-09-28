why Geo Group Inc. [GEO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.67

- Advertisements -

Geo Group Inc. [NYSE: GEO] gained 4.10% on the last trading session, reaching $7.87 price per share at the time. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 8:15 AM that BestGrowthStocks.com Issues a Comprehensive Analysis on The GEO Group.

NY,NY –News Direct– The Geo Group.

NEW YORK, NY / NewsDirect / September 12th, 2023 / Best Growth Stocks, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the best growth stocks utilizing exclusive ai-assisted research recently issued an extensive analysis on The GEO Group, Inc. a leading provider of support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers, as well as enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, and electronic monitoring programs.

Geo Group Inc. represents 124.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $992.41 million with the latest information. GEO stock price has been found in the range of $7.70 to $8.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, GEO reached a trading volume of 4139821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Geo Group Inc. [GEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEO shares is $14.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Geo Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geo Group Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEO in the course of the last twelve months was 6.54.

Trading performance analysis for GEO stock

Geo Group Inc. [GEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.21. With this latest performance, GEO shares gained by 12.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.32 for Geo Group Inc. [GEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.30, while it was recorded at 7.64 for the last single week of trading, and 8.49 for the last 200 days.

Geo Group Inc. [GEO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geo Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Geo Group Inc. [GEO]

The top three institutional holders of GEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GEO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GEO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.