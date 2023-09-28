why Callon Petroleum Co. [CPE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $48.12

- Advertisements -

Callon Petroleum Co. [NYSE: CPE] traded at a high on 09/27/23, posting a 4.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $39.71. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Callon Petroleum Company Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Delivered 7% sequential production growth.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3166853 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Callon Petroleum Co. stands at 3.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.19%.

The market cap for CPE stock reached $2.71 billion, with 61.62 million shares outstanding and 52.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, CPE reached a trading volume of 3166853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

What do top market gurus say about Callon Petroleum Co. [CPE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPE shares is $48.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Callon Petroleum Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callon Petroleum Co. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.22.

- Advertisements -

How has CPE stock performed recently?

Callon Petroleum Co. [CPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.89. With this latest performance, CPE shares gained by 5.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.79 for Callon Petroleum Co. [CPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.38, while it was recorded at 38.04 for the last single week of trading, and 35.95 for the last 200 days.

Callon Petroleum Co. [CPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Callon Petroleum Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.22 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

Earnings analysis for Callon Petroleum Co. [CPE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Callon Petroleum Co. go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Callon Petroleum Co. [CPE]

The top three institutional holders of CPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CPE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CPE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.