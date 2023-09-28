Wells Fargo lifts Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: HR] traded at a low on 09/27/23, posting a -1.87 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.73. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Results for the Second Quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4667906 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc stands at 2.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.19%.

The market cap for HR stock reached $5.61 billion, with 380.59 million shares outstanding and 376.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, HR reached a trading volume of 4667906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $29.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for HR in the course of the last twelve months was 13.50.

How has HR stock performed recently?

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.57. With this latest performance, HR shares dropped by -12.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.52 for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.58, while it was recorded at 15.25 for the last single week of trading, and 19.10 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43.

Insider trade positions for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR]

The top three institutional holders of HR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.