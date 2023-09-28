Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: ACAD] jumped around 1.95 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $25.58 at the close of the session, up 8.25%. The company report on September 22, 2023 at 6:23 PM that Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that on September 8, 2023, the Compensation Committee of Acadia’s Board of Directors (the “Committee”) granted inducement awards consisting of non-qualified stock options to purchase 23,749 shares of common stock and 14,306 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to 14 new employees under Acadia’s 2023 Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $26.45 per share, Acadia’s closing trading price on September 8, 2023, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the new employees’ continued service relationship with Acadia through the applicable vesting dates. The RSUs will vest over four years, with 50% of the underlying shares vesting on the second anniversary of the grant date, and the balance of the underlying shares vesting in two equal annual installments measured from the second anniversary of the grant date, subject to the new employees’ continued service relationship with Acadia through the applicable vesting dates. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of Acadia’s 2023 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is now 60.68% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACAD Stock saw the intraday high of $26.31 and lowest of $23.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.99, which means current price is +62.21% above from all time high which was touched on 07/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, ACAD reached a trading volume of 4833034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACAD shares is $30.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACAD stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29.

How has ACAD stock performed recently?

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.52. With this latest performance, ACAD shares dropped by -8.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.36 for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.44, while it was recorded at 23.89 for the last single week of trading, and 22.30 for the last 200 days.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.23 and a Gross Margin at +98.03. Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.76.

Return on Total Capital for ACAD is now -41.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.48. Additionally, ACAD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD] managed to generate an average of -$421,004 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.57 and a Current Ratio set at 2.62.

Insider trade positions for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD]

The top three institutional holders of ACAD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ACAD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ACAD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.