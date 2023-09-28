Wall Street Analyst Initiated Velo3D Inc [VLD]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Velo3D Inc [NYSE: VLD] closed the trading session at $1.14 on 09/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.11, while the highest price level was $1.46. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Velo3D Announces CFO Transition.

Bernard Chung, VP of Finance, to Serve as Acting Chief Financial Officer.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced William McCombe has resigned as the company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective September 29, 2023, to pursue other career opportunities. Bernard Chung, Velo3D’s Vice President of Finance has been appointed Acting CFO, effective September 29, 2023. Mr. McCombe has agreed to stay on in a transition capacity through November 7, 2023 and will participate in the company’s third quarter earnings conference call on November 7, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.31 percent and weekly performance of -23.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -43.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, VLD reached to a volume of 6421951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Velo3D Inc [VLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLD shares is $1.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Velo3D Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Velo3D Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

VLD stock trade performance evaluation

Velo3D Inc [VLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.49. With this latest performance, VLD shares dropped by -30.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.51 for Velo3D Inc [VLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7008, while it was recorded at 1.3640 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0882 for the last 200 days.

Velo3D Inc [VLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Velo3D Inc [VLD] shares currently have an operating margin of -129.10 and a Gross Margin at +3.58. Velo3D Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.41.

Return on Total Capital for VLD is now -71.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Velo3D Inc [VLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.25. Additionally, VLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Velo3D Inc [VLD] managed to generate an average of $34,082 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Velo3D Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.23 and a Current Ratio set at 4.42.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Velo3D Inc [VLD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Velo3D Inc go to 17.00%.

Velo3D Inc [VLD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.