Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS] is 14.52% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [NYSE: VIPS] gained 4.41% on the last trading session, reaching $15.62 price per share at the time. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Vipshop Teams Up with TNC to Pursue Sustainable Ecological Conservation Strategies.

Vipshop, a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), has forged a partnership with The Nature Conservancy (TNC). As a founding benefactor of Beijing’s Miyun Close-to-Nature Forest Management and Bird Habitat Optimization Project, Vipshop commits to financing the initiative in its inaugural year.

Situated in Wuzuolou Forest Park，which is adjacent to Beijing’s Miyun Reservoir, this project is the brainchild of a strategic MOU inked between TNC and Beijing Municipal Forestry and Parks Bureau. Joining forces with entities such as Beijing Forestry Carbon and International Cooperation Affairs Center, Beijing Academy of Forestry and Landscape Architecture, and Sichuan Green Foundation, the endeavor champions the enhancement of forest ecosystem in Miyun District. Its primary objectives encompass biodiversity enhancement—with an emphasis on migratory bird habitats—and pioneering a global standard for close-to-nature forest management.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR represents 508.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.25 billion with the latest information. VIPS stock price has been found in the range of $14.96 to $15.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, VIPS reached a trading volume of 3607678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIPS shares is $18.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.86.

Trading performance analysis for VIPS stock

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.10. With this latest performance, VIPS shares dropped by -3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.40 for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.17, while it was recorded at 14.99 for the last single week of trading, and 15.42 for the last 200 days.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.31 and a Gross Margin at +20.96. Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.11.

Return on Total Capital for VIPS is now 14.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.17. Additionally, VIPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS] managed to generate an average of $137,258 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 87.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.60.Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR go to 1.62%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]

The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.